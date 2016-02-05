​Iranian companies develop cooperation with Armenian ministry of defense

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian companies will cooperate with Armenian Ministry of Defense.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, these issues were discussed at the meeting of Armenian Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan and the executive director of the organization "ETKA" to promote the armed forces and the Iranian Defense Mohammad Mehdi Karbala.

The meeting discussed the possibility of cooperation of Iranian specialized companies engaged in the fields of food processing, textiles, construction works with Defense Ministry of Armenia. During the visit, which will last until 7 February, the Iranian delegation will also hold meetings with the heads of several Armenian enterprises.