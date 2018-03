Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian army started massive war games code-named “Muhammad Rasoulallah” this morning in the country’s southern and southeastern regions, as well as the Sea of Oman.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The deputy commander of the Iranian army, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, earlier said that the ground and air forces as well as navy will join the two-day exercises.