Rutte to meet with ministers of Denmark and Greenland on Monday

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will meet on January 19 at NATO headquarters in Brussels with Denmark"s Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen and Greenland"s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt, according to Report, which cites the bloc's press service.

"On Monday, January 19, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will meet at NATO headquarters in Brussels with Denmark"s Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen and Greenland"s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt. No media access is planned," the press service said, without disclosing the topics of the discussion.

Earlier, Rutte announced that next week he would hold a series of NATO consultations to strengthen Greenland"s security, which, in his view, should convince the US that NATO is adequately protecting Greenland, so there is no need for annexation; the territory can simply be used as part of the alliance.