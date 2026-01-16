Israel becomes first country to sign joint AI declaration with US

Israel has become the first country to sign a joint artificial intelligence (AI) declaration with the United States, the office of the Israeli Prime Minister said in a statement.

According to Report, citing The Times of Israel, the statement notes that the agreement is part of the US Pax Silica initiative on supply chain cooperation for AI, which includes Israel, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and Australia.

"Israel and the US will continue their partnership through joint research, development, investment, and commercialization across a wide range of strategic sectors, including AI, energy technologies and storage, advanced computing infrastructure, space, frontier innovations, additive manufacturing, and semiconductors," the Prime Minister's office said.