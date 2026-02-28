Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Iran urges UN action over US-Israel operations

    • 28 February, 2026
    • 13:43
    Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council to take immediate action in response to the actions of the United States and Israel, according to a statement, Report informs.

    "Earlier this morning, on the eve of Nowruz and the tenth day of the holy month of Ramadan, Israel, grossly violating the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Iran, attacked several targets, including defensive installations and civilian infrastructure in various cities of our country," the statement read.

