Iran to resume some int'l flights from Tehran airport
Region
- 25 April, 2026
- 09:13
Iran will resume some international flights from Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport from Saturday, authorities said, Report informs via Iran International.
Flights to Istanbul and Muscat are set to restart as airspace reopens, with several Iranian carriers expected to operate the routes.
Passenger departures and arrivals have also resumed, with further flight schedules to be updated as new approvals are issued.
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