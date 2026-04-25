Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Iran to resume some int'l flights from Tehran airport

    Region
    • 25 April, 2026
    • 09:13
    Iran to resume some int'l flights from Tehran airport

    Iran will resume some international flights from Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport from Saturday, authorities said, Report informs via Iran International.

    Flights to Istanbul and Muscat are set to restart as airspace reopens, with several Iranian carriers expected to operate the routes.

    Passenger departures and arrivals have also resumed, with further flight schedules to be updated as new approvals are issued.

    Iran flights Escalation in Middle East
    Tehrandan beynəlxalq uçuşlar bu gündən bərpa edilir
    Международный аэропорт Тегерана сегодня возобновит работу

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