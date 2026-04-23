Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Iran takes seized ships to Bandar Abbas, countries check on seafarers' safety

    Region
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 21:07
    Iran takes seized ships to Bandar Abbas, countries check on seafarers' safety

    Two container ships seized by Iran near the ‌Strait of Hormuz with about 40 crew aboard have been taken toward the port of Bandar Abbas, sources said on Thursday, Tehran having vowed to retaliate after US forces seized an Iranian vessel three days earlier, Report informs via Reuters.

    Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the ships on Wednesday, one operated by MSC, the world's biggest container ​shipping group, and according to three sources, the other chartered by the firm.

    The Reuters Iran Briefing newsletter keeps you informed with the latest developments and analysis of the Iran war.

    "Some 20 Iranians armed to the teeth stormed the ​ship. Sailors are under Iranians' control, their movements on the ship are limited, but the Iranians are ⁠treating them well," a relative of one of the seafarers involved told Reuters.

    "The ship is anchored nine nautical miles from the Iranian coast. ​Negotiations between MSC and Iran are ongoing, our sailors are fine," Montenegro's minister of maritime affairs, Filip Radulovic, told state broadcaster RTCG.

    Four sailors on ​the MSC Francesca including its captain are from Montenegro, he said. Two Croatians are also aboard, Croatia's foreign ministry confirmed.

    Full details on the crew of the Panama-flagged ship have not been made available, but large container vessels normally require a minimum of about 20.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East US-Iran talks Bandar Abbas port
    "Reuters": İran ələ keçirilən gəmiləri Bəndər-Abbas limanına aparıb

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