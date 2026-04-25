Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Iran's IRGC arrests almost 240 suspects in raids across two provinces

    Region
    • 25 April, 2026
    • 12:38
    Iran's IRGC arrests almost 240 suspects in raids across two provinces

    The IRGC has announced that its officials have arrested nearly 240 people in operations in two provinces, Kurdistan and Kermanshah, Iran's Mehr news agency notes, Report informs via AlJazeera.

    In Kurdistan province, the IRGC claimed to have arrested 11 people while also killing one member of a Kurdish armed group.

    IRGC forces also seized a cache of arms and ammunition. Nearly 70 others were arrested in separate raids, Mehr reports.

    In Kermanshah province, the IRGC arrested 155 people, who, it said, belonged to "counter-revolutionary groups", including four spies alleged to be associated with Israel's Mossad.

    In Tehran, the police announced the arrest of an individual accused of collecting and sharing "documentation of missile strike points to hostile networks."

    Mossad The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Arrests in Iran
    İranda SEPAH-ın xüsusi əməliyyatları zamanı 240-a yaxın şəxs saxlanılıb
    В Иране задержаны около 240 человек в ходе спецопераций КСИР

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