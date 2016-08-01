Iran plans to increase gas exports to 200 million cubic meters a day

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iran plans soon to bring the volume of gas exports to 200 million cubic meters per day.

Report informs referring to the Russian TASS, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said.

"This year we plan to put into operation 4 sites in South Pars, in addition to those already existing. Ten years ago in this field we have produced approximately 41 billion cubic meters per year, but this year expect to get there 236 billion cubic meters, and next year to exceed the mark of 400 billion cubic meters", Zanganeh said.