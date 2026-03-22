Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Iran parliament speaker warns of strikes on regional energy infrastructure

    Region
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 15:47
    Iran parliament speaker warns of strikes on regional energy infrastructure

    Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that energy and fuel infrastructure across the region would become targets if Iran comes under attack.

    According to Report, in a post on X, Ghalibaf said that any strikes on Iran's power plants and infrastructure would trigger a broader response.

    "Immediately after our country's infrastructure is targeted, critical, energy and oil infrastructure across the region will be irreversibly destroyed," he said.

    Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf energy infrastructure US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Мохаммад Багер Галибаф пригрозил ударами по энергетической инфраструктуре региона

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