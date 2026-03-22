Iran parliament speaker warns of strikes on regional energy infrastructure
Region
- 22 March, 2026
- 15:47
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that energy and fuel infrastructure across the region would become targets if Iran comes under attack.
According to Report, in a post on X, Ghalibaf said that any strikes on Iran's power plants and infrastructure would trigger a broader response.
"Immediately after our country's infrastructure is targeted, critical, energy and oil infrastructure across the region will be irreversibly destroyed," he said.
Latest News
16:55
Number of stores in Germany to fall below 300,000 for first timeOther countries
16:38
Erdogan offers condolences after helicopter crash in QatarRegion
16:33
Photo
Video
Novruz celebration held for Azerbaijani students in UKForeign policy
16:19
Photo
Seven injured in Istanbul building collapse - UPDATEDRegion
16:10
Anna Bjerde calls on countries to push ahead with reforms amid global instabilityFinance
16:05
Netanyahu urges world leaders to join operation against IranOther countries
15:57
UAE air defenses intercept missiles and drones launched from IranOther countries
15:47
Iran parliament speaker warns of strikes on regional energy infrastructureRegion
15:38