 Top
    Close photo mode

    Iran opens Gurbulag-Bazargan border and customs station

    Tehran suspended to pass through checkpoint to Turkey

    Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ Gurbulag-Bazargan border and customs station between Turkey and Iran was opened.

    Report informs referring to Iranian media, Director General of the country's Road, Transport and Transit Organization Mohammad Atirchian.

    Iran suspended to pass through that checkpoint to Turkey.

    On August 10, Iran's Foreign Ministry called on citizens to refrain from traveling by road to Turkey, the ministry recommended to visit by aircraft not by road to neighboring country due to the happenings in eastern Turkey.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi