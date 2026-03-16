Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Azerbaijan exceeds forecast for social insurance contributions

    Finance
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 10:37
    Azerbaijan exceeds forecast for social insurance contributions

    In January–February 2026, revenues from mandatory state social insurance contributions in Azerbaijan exceeded the forecast by 23.8 million manats ($14 billion), or 2.4%, Report informs.

    According to the data from the State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, contributions from budget-funded organizations increased by 5.3 million manats ($3.1 million), or 1.7%, compared to the same period last year. Contributions from non-budget organizations rose by 58.6 million manats ($34.5 milion), marking a 9% increase.

    State Social Protection Fund mandatory state social insurance contributions
    Azərbaycanda sosial sığorta daxilolmaları proqnozu 2 %-dən çox üstələyib

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