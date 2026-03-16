Azerbaijan exceeds forecast for social insurance contributions

In January–February 2026, revenues from mandatory state social insurance contributions in Azerbaijan exceeded the forecast by 23.8 million manats ($14 billion), or 2.4%, Report informs.

According to the data from the State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, contributions from budget-funded organizations increased by 5.3 million manats ($3.1 million), or 1.7%, compared to the same period last year. Contributions from non-budget organizations rose by 58.6 million manats ($34.5 milion), marking a 9% increase.