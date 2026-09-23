Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Iran military command dismisses Trump UN remarks as 'domestic propaganda'

    Region
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 10:06
    Iran military command dismisses Trump UN remarks as 'domestic propaganda'

    Iran's Armed Forces General Staff and the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran's top joint operational command, said Tuesday that US President Donald Trump's remarks on Iran at the UN General Assembly were "merely a tool for domestic propaganda," Report informs via Iran International.

    "The US president's rhetoric does not change the calculations of power and will never compensate for this country's diminished position in the emerging world order or America's humiliating defeats in the war against Iran and the resistance front," they said in a statement carried by state media.

    They added that Iran's armed forces remained fully prepared to deliver "more severe, crushing and unpredictable" strikes against the United States and Israel in response to further attacks, according to the statement.

    Khatam al-Anbiya Donald Trump Escalation in Middle East
    "Xatəm əl-Ənbiya": Trampın İran əleyhinə bəyanatları daxili təbliğat vasitəsidir
    "Хатам аль-Анбия": Антииранские заявления Трампа являются инструментом внутренней пропаганды

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