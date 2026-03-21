Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Iran has no tankers at sea, no surplus of oil to export — ministry

    Region
    • 21 March, 2026
    • 11:53
    Iran has no tankers at sea, no surplus of oil to export — ministry

    Iran currently has no oil tankers at sea and no surplus of energy volumes for export, a representative of the Islamic Republic's Oil Ministry stated in response to an option proposed by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for lifting sanctions on Iranian raw materials, Report informs via TASS.

    "Iran currently has virtually no oil [in tankers] at sea and no surplus to supply to international markets," the Mehr agency quoted the statement by the republic's representative in response to Bessent's proposal. The American official's version itself was viewed in Iran as "a psychological game by the US Treasury Department." "Bessent's statement is aimed solely at ingraining hope into buyers and controlling market psychology," the republic's ministry said.

    On March 19, Bessent said that the US administration was considering the option of lifting sanctions on Iranian oil already loaded into tankers.

    Scott Bessent Escalation in Middle East
    İrandan amerikalı nazirə cavab: Neft daşıyan heç bir tankerimiz yoxdur
    Иран ответил на предложение Минфина США по выводу нефти из-под санкций

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