Iran Defense Ministry: Much of missile capability remains unused

A significant portion of Iran's missile capability has not been used, said the spokesperson of Iran's Ministry of Defense, Reza Talaei-Nik, Report informs via Fars agency.

He noted that the Iranian Armed Forces maintained control of the skies until the moment before the ceasefire.

"A significant portion of the missile potential also remains unused," the spokesperson stated.

He also emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz is under Iran's control and has become an important leverage for the implementation of the Iranian people's demands.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. That same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and other countries of the region housing US military assets.

Iran, the US, and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8, 2026.

Subsequent negotiations between Iran and the US, mediated by Pakistan, were held in Islamabad on April 11-12.