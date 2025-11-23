Iran continues dialogue with Russia on strengthening co-op in peaceful nuclear energy

Cooperation between Iran and Russia in the field of peaceful nuclear energy continues, there are no restrictions for this, said the Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic, Esmail Baghaei, Report informs.

"Interaction and negotiations to strengthen and expand cooperation between Iran and Russia in the field of peaceful nuclear energy continue," he said during a weekly press conference.

According to him, no country in the world is prohibited from cooperating with Iran in the development of peaceful nuclear energy, and Tehran is grateful that Moscow shares the same position.