Iran can connect to the SWIFT system within three months

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Connection of Iranian banks to the SWIFT system may occur in next three months.

Report informs citing Russian TASS, Minister of Industry, Mines and Commerce of the Islamic Republic Mohammad Reza Nematzadeh said at a press conference.

"This can happen in three months.It is planned that all the steps of the sanctions will take about three months", he said.

According to the minister, the return of the Iranian banking institutions in the system " could take at least three months."

Removing all of the economic and financial sanctions on Tehran reached on July 14 in Vienna, Iran's agreement with the "six" on its nuclear program.At the same time, Iranian media reported earlier that talks on the resumption of the international community on the Iranian market services began in April of this year.