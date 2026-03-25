Iran announces 80th wave of strikes targeting Israel, US bases
Region
- 25 March, 2026
- 09:17
Iran has announced the launch of the 80th wave of missile strikes since the escalation began, targeting the territory of Israel and US military bases in the region.
According to Report, the IRGC said key targets include what it described as "gathering points of forces in northern" Israel, which it claims will be subjected to "massive missile and drone strikes without any restrictions."
Among the primary targets named are Tel Aviv, Kiryat Shmona, as well as four US military bases in Persian Gulf countries.
The IRGC said the strikes involved liquid- and solid-fuel missiles, precision-guided munitions and combat drones.
Latest News
10:39
Israeli Health Ministry: Over 5,000 injured in Iranian strikesOther countries
10:37
Iran conducts shuttle diplomacy with US to end fighting, media reports sayOther countries
10:27
Azerbaijan boosts gas exports to Türkiye by nearly 30% in JanuaryEnergy
10:16
Brent oil drops to $99.4Energy
10:08
Larry Fink: Oil prices at $150 could trigger global recessionEnergy
09:57
Russian wheat to be sent to Armenia via AzerbaijanForeign policy
09:46
Azeri Light crude dips slightly on global marketsEnergy
09:32
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline ships nearly 31M barrels in Jan-FebEnergy
09:31