Iran announces 80th wave of strikes targeting Israel, US bases

Iran has announced the launch of the 80th wave of missile strikes since the escalation began, targeting the territory of Israel and US military bases in the region.

According to Report, the IRGC said key targets include what it described as "gathering points of forces in northern" Israel, which it claims will be subjected to "massive missile and drone strikes without any restrictions."

Among the primary targets named are Tel Aviv, Kiryat Shmona, as well as four US military bases in Persian Gulf countries.

The IRGC said the strikes involved liquid- and solid-fuel missiles, precision-guided munitions and combat drones.