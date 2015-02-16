Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Import of oil products to Georgia decreased in January. Report informs referring to rosinvest.com, it was stated in the statement of the Union of Importers of Petroleum products in Georgia (UIPG).

Gasoline imports amounted to 31.7 thousand tons, diesel fuel - 33.6 thousand tons. In December, 2014, was achieved annual peak oil imports. Then gasoline imports amounted to 38.4 thousand tons, diesel fuel - 68.5 thousand tons.

Last year, imports of petroleum products increased by 47.6 thousand tons and totaled to 903.5 thousand tons, in comparison with 2013.

Distribution of fuel imports by countries in 2014: Romania - 302.6 thousand tons, accounting for 33.5% of total imports, Azerbaijan - 239.7 thousand tons (26.5%); Bulgaria - 139 thousand tons (15.4%); Greece - 99.1 thousand tons (11%); Russia - 51.9 thousand tons (5.7%); Turkey - 47.4 thousand tons (5.2%); Israel - 23.7 thousand tons (2.6%) and etc.