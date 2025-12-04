IMF allocates over $170 million to Armenia
Region
- 04 December, 2025
- 16:39
At its recent meeting, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a new 36-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) of SDR 128.8 million (about $175 million) for Armenia, the Central Bank of Armenia said in a press release, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.
Immediately after the signing of the agreement, Armenia will have access to the first tranche of 18.4 million SDR (about $25 million).
Subsequent tranches will be disbursed following regular assessments by IMF missions.
