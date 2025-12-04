Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    IMF allocates over $170 million to Armenia

    Region
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 16:39
    At its recent meeting, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a new 36-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) of SDR 128.8 million (about $175 million) for Armenia, the Central Bank of Armenia said in a press release, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    Immediately after the signing of the agreement, Armenia will have access to the first tranche of 18.4 million SDR (about $25 million).

    Subsequent tranches will be disbursed following regular assessments by IMF missions.

    IMF Armenia loans
    Beynəlxalq Valyuta Fondu Ermənistana 170 milyon dollar ayırıb
    МВФ утвердил для Армении новый кредит на сумму свыше $170 млн

