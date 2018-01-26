Head of Russian Jewish Congress: Armenia has the highest level of anti-Semitism

© Report

Moscow. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Anti-Semitism in Armenia is connected with the nationalistic policy of the authorities.

The Russia bureau of Report News Agency informs, President of the Russian Jewish Congress (RJC) Yuri Kanner said at a press conference dedicated to the Holocaust Remembrance Day.

According to him, this is evidenced by the latest studies of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), according to which the highest level of domestic anti-Semitism in the post-Soviet space is observed in Armenia - more than 60%.

"For comparison, in Azerbaijan and Georgia, this indicator is close to the average for the whole world," said the RJC president.

He pointed out that the high level of anti-Semitism in Armenia, Ukraine and the Baltic states is connected with the nationalist policies of the authorities.

According to him, the low level of anti-Semitism in Russia (24%) is related to the "favorable attitude" to the Jews of Russian Muslims, numbering over 200 million people.

The RJC President noted that the most numerous and active Jewish diasporas function in the traditionally Muslim regions of Russia, Kazan and Ufa.

Notably, January 27 selected as the International Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holocaust. During the Second World War, six million Jews were killed in Nazi concentration camps, which is half the total Jewish population in Europe.