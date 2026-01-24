Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Hakan Fidan: Türkiye to continue to contribute to peace, stability in Balkans

    Region
    • 24 January, 2026
    • 12:37
    Hakan Fidan: Türkiye to continue to contribute to peace, stability in Balkans

    Türkiye will continue to take steps to contribute to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Balkans, investing in a common future, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan wrote on X, Report informs.

    He noted that the second meeting of the Balkans Peace Platform, held in Istanbul, was attended by the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, and Serbia.

    "This platform, initiated by our country, is an important framework for deepening dialogue in the Balkans and creating concrete areas of cooperation," Fidan emphasized.

    According to him, the parties reached a consensus on the issues discussed.

    Hakan Fidan Turkiye Balkans
    Hakan Fidan: Balkan yarımadasında sülh, sabitlik və rifaha töhfə verməyi davam etdirəcəyik
    Хакан Фидан: Турция продолжит вносить вклад в мир и стабильность на Балканах

