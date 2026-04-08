Hakan Fidan: Türkiye supports US-Iran ceasefire
Region
- 08 April, 2026
- 15:02
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Aragchi, according to the ministry sources, Report informs via TRT Haber.
Fidan expressed Türkiye's satisfaction with the temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran.
He added that efforts will continue to ensure lasting peace.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.
On April 8, Iran, the United States and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire.
Latest News
15:14
Syria reopens airspace and resumes Damascus flightsOther countries
15:02
Hakan Fidan: Türkiye supports US-Iran ceasefireRegion
14:59
Photo
Deal on Azerbaijan gas supply to Serbia extendedEnergy
14:51
Allianz Trade upgrades Azerbaijan rating amid Middle East conflictFinance
14:43
Azerbaijan resumes pasta imports from LuxembourgBusiness
14:28
Magnitude 5.3 quake hits Caspian SeaIncident
14:23
Cybersecurity to be discussed at Turkic Digital Leaders SummitOther countries
13:58
Photo
Azerbaijani, Kazakh Foreign Ministers hold expanded meetingForeign policy
13:53