Hakan Fidan: Türkiye supports US-Iran ceasefire

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Aragchi, according to the ministry sources, Report informs via TRT Haber.

Fidan expressed Türkiye's satisfaction with the temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran.

He added that efforts will continue to ensure lasting peace.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.

On April 8, Iran, the United States and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire.