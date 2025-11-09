Hakan Fidan to visit United States tomorrow

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Region
    • 09 November, 2025
    • 14:45
    Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay a visit to the United States on November 10, Report informs, citing the Turkish MFA.

    The purpose of the visit has not yet been disclosed.

    Hakan Fidan sabah ABŞ-yə gedəcək
    Министр иностранных дел Турции Хакан Фидан 10 ноября посетит США

