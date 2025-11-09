Hakan Fidan to visit United States tomorrow
- 09 November, 2025
- 14:45
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay a visit to the United States on November 10, Report informs, citing the Turkish MFA.
The purpose of the visit has not yet been disclosed.
