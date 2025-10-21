Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Region
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 17:09
    Haber Global prepares feature on President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Kazakhstan

    Türkiye's Haber Global TV has produced a video feature on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Kazakhstan.

    According to Report, the video material highlights the relationship between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

    The feature includes quotes from both heads of state and discusses prospects for the development of bilateral relations.

    Special emphasis is placed on Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's remarks about President Aliyev's strong leadership qualities.

    The video also touches on the leaders' discussion of the Washington Agreement dated August 8, during their meeting.

    "The Azerbaijani leader stated that the Zangazur Corridor could be opened by the end of 2028," the video material said.

    It also highlights the participation of Ilham Aliyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the presentation of the joint project on the development of the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route).

    Video
    "Haber Global" İlham Əliyevin Qazaxıstana dövlət səfəri ilə bağlı material hazırlayıb
    Video
    Haber Global подготовил видеоматериал о госвизите президента Азербайджана в Казахстан

