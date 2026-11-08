Haber Global: Azerbaijan–Türkiye unity is unshakable

Turkish television channel Haber Global has produced a video report on relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Report informs that Kürşad Zorlu, the ruling Justice and Development Party's official responsible for relations with Turkic states and a member of the Turkish parliament, discussed bilateral ties in the report.

He described Azerbaijan's liberation of Garabagh from occupation six years ago as a source of both pride and joy.

"Today, we feel both pride and happiness. Six years ago, Azerbaijan liberated Garabagh from occupation. This day also went down in history as Victory Day for the Turkic world. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan once again emphasized the significance of the Garabagh victory, as well as the fact that Türkiye and the Turkish people stood alongside the brotherly Azerbaijani people on the path to this victory. These relations also paved the way for new hopes for the Turkic world," he said.

Zorlu said Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and the other Turkic states were members of one family. He noted that disagreements and differences in approach could occasionally arise among countries within that family.

"However, we have been able to overcome all of this. As President Ilham Aliyev said, our unity is unshakable. We are moving toward the future in the same direction," he said.

The lawmaker stressed that Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations had a history spanning centuries and that the brotherhood between the two countries was eternal.

He added that joint projects further strengthened these fraternal ties, which were evident in various regions of the world.

Watch the report for more: