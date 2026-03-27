Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Grigoryan: Yerevan sees transit via Azerbaijan as key to trade growth

    Region
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 17:12
    Grigoryan: Yerevan sees transit via Azerbaijan as key to trade growth

    The removal of transit barriers through Azerbaijan to Armenia is a significant development for Yerevan, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan stated at the expanded session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    Grigoryan emphasized that diversifying transport and logistics infrastructure in the South Caucasus greatly stimulates foreign trade.

    "In this context, the recent removal of transit obstacles through Azerbaijan to Armenia is especially important for us. It opens prospects for unlocking the region's full potential and contributes to the growth of mutual trade," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

    Mher Grigoryan Transit via Azerbaijan Eurasian Intergovernmental Council Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) South Caucasus
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