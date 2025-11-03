Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Grigoryan: Armenian civil society representatives to visit Azerbaijan

    Region
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 18:10
    Grigoryan: Armenian civil society representatives to visit Azerbaijan

    Representatives of Armenia's civil society are expected to make a reciprocal visit to Azerbaijan in the near future, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan said during an international conference in Brussels, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    He recalled that on October 21–22, 2025, for the first time, a delegation of Azerbaijani civil society representatives visited Armenia to participate in a bilateral roundtable discussion.

    "It is expected that Armenian civil society representatives will soon pay a reciprocal visit to Azerbaijan. Prior to their participation, the head of Armenia's National Security Service visited Baku to attend an international security forum. Such visits and exchanges contribute to building mutual trust and understanding between the two societies, and help strengthen peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Grigoryan stated.

    Qriqoryan: Ermənistanın vətəndaş cəmiyyəti nümayəndələri Azərbaycana səfər edəcək
    Григорян: Представители гражданского общества Армении вскоре посетят Азербайджан

