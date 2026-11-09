Georgian media give extensive coverage to Aliyev–Erdoğan meeting

Georgian media have given extensive coverage to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's official visit to Azerbaijan and his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Shusha, Report's Georgia bureau informs.

Leading television channels, news agencies, and business publications provided timely coverage of the visit, publishing separate reports on the presidents' meeting and their statements.

In its November 8 report, Georgia's First Channel, 1TV, covered Erdoğan's arrival at Fuzuli International Airport, the subsequent official welcome ceremony in Shusha, and the visit's timing on Azerbaijan's Victory Day.

The broadcaster also published a separate report on the presidents' remarks at their joint press conference. Its headline highlighted Erdoğan's support for Azerbaijan's efforts to secure lasting peace in the region. The report also included Aliyev's statement that the unity between Türkiye and Azerbaijan was eternal and unshakable.

InterpressNews, one of Georgia's leading news agencies, also covered the visit extensively. It reported on Erdoğan's official visit, the welcome ceremony in Shusha, and the two leaders' statements to the press. The agency also noted their visit to the Khojaly Genocide Memorial.

Georgian media interest began before the visit. On November 5, 1TV published a separate report on Erdoğan's remarks about relations with Azerbaijan. Its headline emphasized that the relationship went beyond ordinary diplomatic ties and that the two countries' brotherhood could overcome any obstacle.

InterpressNews covered the same remarks on November 5 under a headline stating that there was no obstacle the brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan could not overcome.

The coverage focused on two main themes: the strategic relationship between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, including the leaders' messages of unity and solidarity, and the significance of those ties for peace, security, and regional developments in the South Caucasus.

Georgian outlets covered more than the ceremonial aspects of the visit. They followed Erdoğan's statements before his departure, his arrival, the official welcome in Shusha, the presidential meeting, and the joint press conference.

Reports on Aliyev's remarks emphasized the strength of Azerbaijan–Türkiye unity, the two countries' solidarity during the war, and prospects for further developing relations. Coverage of Erdoğan's statements focused on his support for Azerbaijan's efforts to establish lasting regional peace, the reconstruction of Garabagh, and the emergence of a new era in the South Caucasus.

The coverage indicates that Georgian media view Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations both as a bilateral partnership and in the context of broader regional developments. The visit's coincidence with Victory Day, its setting in Shusha, and the presidents' messages on peace and cooperation featured prominently in Georgian reporting.