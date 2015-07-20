Georgian Interior Minister put forward for post of Security Service

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili submitted Gomelauri Vakhtang (present Interior Minister) for the post of the new State Security Service on Monday, July 20.

On July 8 parliament approved the draft law on the establishment of the State Security Service independent from Georgian Interior Ministry.The new structure will operate from August 1. He proved that he has good managerial skills.I know him for 12 years", Garibashvili said at a press conference.