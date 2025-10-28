Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Georgian, Armenian parliamentarians mull Baku-Yerevan peace process

    Region
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 20:37
    Georgian, Armenian parliamentarians mull Baku-Yerevan peace process

    First Vice-Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia Gia Volski met with the Chairman of the Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Sports and Youth of the National Assembly of Armenia Sisak Gabrielyan, Report informs.

    The parties discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional issues.

    "The negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia with US support is of particular importance for establishing peace in the South Caucasus. We hope that these negotiations will be successfully completed," Volski said.

    The parties also emphasized the need to expand cooperation between Armenia and Georgia in the fields of education and culture.

    Armenia Georgia Sisak Gabrielyan
    Giorgi Volski: Azərbaycan və Ermənistan arasında danışıqlar regionda sülh üçün mühüm əhəmiyyət kəsb edir
    Представители Грузии и Армении обсудили мирный процесс между Баку и Ереваном

    Latest News

    21:04
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Speaker meets with Pakistani Chairman of Senate

    Milli Majlis
    20:44
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Romania discuss interparliamentary relations

    Foreign policy
    20:37

    Georgian, Armenian parliamentarians mull Baku-Yerevan peace process

    Region
    20:27

    At least 20 dead in Rio de Janeiro police operation

    Other countries
    20:10

    Netherlands allocates 25M euros to support Ukraine's energy system

    Other countries
    19:53

    US military kills 14 in attacks on vessels in the Pacific, according to Hegseth

    Other countries
    19:44

    President of Azerbaijan: Zangilan will become one of the most important transport hubs

    Infrastructure
    19:43

    President Ilham Aliyev: Today marks next stage of Great Return

    Domestic policy
    19:40
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev reviewed completed 104-apartment residential complex in Zangilan

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed