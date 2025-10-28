Georgian, Armenian parliamentarians mull Baku-Yerevan peace process

First Vice-Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia Gia Volski met with the Chairman of the Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Sports and Youth of the National Assembly of Armenia Sisak Gabrielyan, Report informs.

The parties discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional issues.

"The negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia with US support is of particular importance for establishing peace in the South Caucasus. We hope that these negotiations will be successfully completed," Volski said.

The parties also emphasized the need to expand cooperation between Armenia and Georgia in the fields of education and culture.