Georgia: three children die in a fire at hotel

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ The fire, which occurred in the hotel "Armazi" located at Georgia's Black Sea town of Kobuleti, killing three children, Report informs citing Russian TASS.

According to representatives of local authorities from building on a fire were evacuated 45 people, including 31 children.

Causes of fire are being investigated.

According to preliminary report, the dead children were in the room where the fire started.

All the children were members of the group from the city of Rustavi, and arrived in Kobuleti on tour.