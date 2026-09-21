Georgia's PM Kobakhidze to discuss key issues during New York visit
Region
- 21 September, 2026
- 20:31
During Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's visit to New York, key issues important for the country and the region are expected to be discussed at the highest level, Georgia's Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili told journalists, according to Report's Georgian bureau.
According to her, the prime minister will hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
"We will have an opportunity to discuss issues important for Georgia and the region at the highest level," Botchorishvili said.
The minister added that Kobakhidze is also scheduled to participate today in an event organized by the European Union dedicated to multilateralism.
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