Georgia's Margvelashvili: I'd like to thank all mass media

Tbilisi. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ "I would like to thank all media for providing detailed, accurate and impartial information to the society, international community about anti-terrorist operation in Georgia".

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, Georgian president Giorgi Margvelashvili said commenting on the anti-terrorist operations on November 24.

The head of the Georgian state said that terror is a source of danger to all countries: "We condemn terrorism. I think we must jointly fight against terrorism".

G. Margvelashvili once again expressed his condolences to the family of the special forces officer, killed during the antiterrorist operation and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

He once again thanked media representatives for detailed, accurate and impartial information on the anti-terrorist operations.