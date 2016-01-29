'Gazprom' cancels price discounts for private Turkish companies

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russian energy giant Gazprom announced that it has cancelled price discounts on Russian gas to private Turkish companies, Report informs referring to the Turkish Anadolu Agency.

According to reports, six private Turkish companies importing 10 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia will no longer be able to utilize the 10.25 percent discount, which had been in effect since Jan 1, 2015.

The parties had agreed to reduce the price from 374 dollars to 300 dollars per 1,000 cubic meters in the first quarter 2015 and to 260 dollars in the second quarter; but there is no information yet as to when the new agreement will reflect on the price.

The officials reportedly said that Gazprom and the private companies' representatives came together in the recent weeks and decided on lifting the discount. However, they also noted that the discount might be back on the agenda once the jet crisis between the two countries ends.

The companies Enerco Enerji, Bosphorus Gaz, Avrasya Gaz, Shell, Batı Hattı, and Kibar Enerji, import 10 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia annually in line with an agreement signed in 2012 between the parties. The six Turkish companies have reportedly started to notify their customers regarding the new situation, and will decide on their next steps.