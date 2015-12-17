Garibashvili praised readiness of Russia to cancel visa regime with Georgia

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili praised the readiness of Russia to cancel the visa regime with Georgia, Report informs referring to the Georgian media.

"We have read the statement of the President of Russian Federation, made at a press conference today, and we believe that this is a step in the right direction," - said Garibashvili.

During the annual press conference Russian President Vladimir Putin said that, there are positive trends in relations between Moscow and Tbilisi.He noted that Russia is ready to abolish visa regime with Georgia.