French Foreign Minister visits Iran after 12 years

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius announced that he will travel to Iran today for talks "on all subjects."

Report informs citing foreign media, he told French radio that he will meet Iranian President Hassan Rohani during his visit, which comes after a landmark nuclear agreement between Tehran and six major powers -- Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United States.

Under the deal agreed in Vienna on July 14, sanctions that have hampered Iran’s economy will be gradually removed in return for Tehran accepting long-term curbs on its nuclear program.

Germany's Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel, making the first senior level German government visit to Tehran in 13 years, indicated on July 20 that a ministerial-level meeting of a long dormant German-Iranian economic commission would take in Tehran during early 2016.