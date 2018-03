Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will visit Tehran on August 4-5.

Report informs citing Iranian media, it will be his first official visit to Iran.

During the visit, meetings will be held with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and other Iranian officials.

The sides will discuss bilateral cooperation and regional problems.