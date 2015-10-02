Four HDP Istanbul district governors detained in anti-terror operation against PKK

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ The counter-terrorism branch of the Istanbul Police Department on Friday launched a wide-range operation on predetermined suspected addresses in several districts, leading to the detention of four district governors for the (HDP).

A number of weapons were seized and 44 people suspected of affiliations with PKK terror organization were also detained during the operation. According to local media sources, the governors are from the Istanbul districts of Beşiktaş, Şişli, Eyüp and Beylikdüzü.

Although the PKK terrorist group and the HDP do not officially have ties, the PKK strongly supports the HDP. HDP deputy Abdullah Zeydan had made provocative statements and threatened Turkey in late July, saying that the terrorist organization PKK has the power to "suffocate Turkey with its spit."

The operation, which was supported by special task forces, covered 28 districts of Istanbul, including Sultangazi, Bağcılar, Esenyurt and Başakşehir.

In another incident showing the relations between the two groups, Turkish security forces on September 7 had detained nine people, including Şafak Özanlı a HDP deputy from Kars, for transporting food and other supplies to the PKK terrorist organization.