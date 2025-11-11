Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Former Istanbul mayor faces record prison term — 2,352 Years

    Region
    • 11 November, 2025
    • 16:20
    Former Istanbul mayor faces record prison term — 2,352 Years

    The Istanbul Prosecutor General"s Office has completed its investigation into a corruption case against former Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and is seeking a prison sentence of up to 2,352 years for him.

    According to Report, citing Turkish media, Istanbul Chief Prosecutor Akın Gurlek stated that the indictment has been submitted to the court for further review.

    "The preparation of the indictment in the corruption case involving the Istanbul Municipality has been completed. The case has been referred to the court. At the time the crimes were committed, the damage caused to state property by the defendants over a ten-year period is estimated at 160 billion lira (about $3.8 billion)," he said.

    The indictment comprises 3,900 pages, and 402 suspects are involved in the case, 102 of whom are under arrest.

    For Imamoglu, who is listed as the main suspect and described as the ‘founder and leader of a criminal organization," prosecutors are seeking a sentence ranging from 282 to 2,352 years in prison on multiple charges.

    Əkrəm İmamoğluna 2 min 352 ilə qədər həbs cəzası istənilib, 402 nəfərə ittiham irəli sürülüb
    Экс-мэру Стамбула грозит рекордный тюремный срок - 2352 года

