US Congress website posts text of bill to lift restrictions on aid to Azerbaijan

    • 28 December, 2025
    • 08:37
    The text of the bill to repeal restrictions on aid to Azerbaijan has been posted on the website of the US Congress.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that the document mentions that the Republic of Azerbaijan has remained a steadfast ally to the United States and United States allies since its independence-providing critical cooperation in times of war and times of peace. It further notes that Azerbaijan has demonstrated a clear commitment to prioritizing peace in the South Caucasus.

    The document also states that Azerbaijan reached a peace agreement in which the respective borders and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia have been agreed upon.

    The bill outlines the repeal of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, with the clause related to this amendment to be removed from the law.

    The bill was introduced in Congress on December 9 by Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna.

    ABŞ Konqresi Azərbaycana yardım məhdudiyyətinin ləğvi barədə qanun layihəsinin mətnini açıqlayıb
    На сайте Конгресса США опубликован текст законопроекта об отмене ограничений на помощь Азербайджану

