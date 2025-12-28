Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Foreign policy
    • 28 December, 2025
    • 08:50
    MFA: Azerbaijan reaffirms its support for territorial integrity of Yemen

    Azerbaijan welcomes the efforts led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to de-escalate the ongoing tensions and to promote security and stability in the Republic of Yemen, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

    According to Report, the ministry said the current situation in Yemen underscores the necessity to exercise restraint and to prioritize collective work, dialogue and peaceful solutions.

    "Azerbaijan reaffirms its support for the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Yemen, and commends all endeavors aimed at safeguarding the interests of the Yemeni people with a view to achieving lasting peace, prosperity and development in the country," the post reads.

    Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) said on December 4 that it had taken control of key districts, strategically important cities, and oil fields in the oil-rich eastern province of Hadramaut. On December 9, the group announced that it had also seized control of the neighbouring Mahra province.

    Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council has called on the STC to withdraw its forces from both Hadramaut and Mahra, but the council refused to comply.

    Meanwhile, Yemen's state-linked oil company PetroMasila suspended all production on December 1 after several of its facilities were seized by the Hadramaut Tribal Alliance.

    The Hadramaut Tribal Alliance, which was formed in 2013 and is seeking greater autonomy for the province, is made up of local forces unaffiliated with either the STC or the internationally recognised Yemeni government. Analysts say its actions have further complicated the situation in the country.

