    Mobile consular services organized for Azerbaijani citizens in Texas

    Foreign policy
    • 28 December, 2025
    • 09:42
    Mobile consular services organized for Azerbaijani citizens in Texas

    Mobile consular services were organized for Azerbaijani citizens living in the state of Texas and neighbouring regions of the United States.

    According to Report's US bureau, the mobile consular services were provided by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Washington. As part of the service, more than 50 Azerbaijani citizens applied for the renewal of ordinary passports, the issuance of a Certificate of Return, consular registration, as well as notarial services.

    During the mobile consular services, citizens were also congratulated on the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and wished success in the upcoming year of 2026.

    Mobile consular services had previously been provided in a number of cities and states in the western and southern United States, including Chicago, Boston, and New York.

    Texasda Azərbaycan vətəndaşları üçün səyyar konsulluq xidməti təşkil olunub
    Для граждан Азербайджана в Техасе организовано выездное консульское обслуживание

