Former head of Turkmen presidential security service dies in prison

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Former head of the presidential security service Akmyrat Rejepow died in Turkmenistan.

Report informs citing the CA-NEWS, body of the deceased was transferred to relatives for burial, and commemorations will be held on August 17 in Lepab province.

According to information, since 1985, Akmyrat Rejepow headed the personal protection of the republic's leaders, reorganized in 1992 into the Security Service of the President of Turkmenistan.

After the death of President Saparmurad Niyazov in December 2006, he played a key role in the transfer of power to the current head of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

By decree of Berdymukhamedov, Lieutenant-General Rejepov was removed removed from office on May 15, 2007 “due to his transfer to another job”. But instead of moving to a new job, he was immediately arrested. On July 27, 2007, the Supreme Court of Turkmenistan found him guilty under six articles of the Criminal Code and sentenced him to 17 years in prison.