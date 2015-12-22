 Top
    ​Former Deputy PM of Uzbekistan detained in Moscow

    Valery Atayev is accused of budget embezzlement and power abuse

    Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ At the request of the Uzbek authorities, Moscow police officers have detained former deputy prime minister of Uzbekistan Valeriy Atayev, who is accused of embezzlement and power abuse, Report informs citing the Russian media.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry refused to hand over Valeriy Atayev to the Uzbek authorities because earlier he had received Russian citizenship.

    The detainee was released, but asked to come to the prosecutor's office to testify.

    Atayev himself claims being innocent, and says that the Uzbek authorities had opened hunt for him after he received Russian citizenship.

