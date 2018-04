Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Seyran Ohanyan, ex-defense minister of Armenia, one of the leaders of the parliamentary election bloc “Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan”, has fled to Russia.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, he is currently in Moscow.

According to information, former defense minister sought refuge in Russia for fear of being arrested.

The report says, Seyran Ohanyan stated that he will not return to Armenia.