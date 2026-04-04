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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan will not run in upcoming elections

    Region
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 13:28
    Former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan will not run in upcoming elections

    Serzh Sargsyan, head of the Armenian Republican Party and the country's third president, has confirmed that he will not participate in the upcoming elections ahead of the party's 18th congress, Armenian media reported.

    When asked which opposition figure he might support-Samvel Karapetyan or Arman Tatoyan-Sargsyan said the decision will be announced at the Republican Party's upcoming congress on the eve of the elections.

    He also emphasized that the Armenian Republican Party supports all opposition forces.

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