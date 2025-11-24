Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Forest fire in Georgia: 200 firefighters, 3 helicopters involved in response

    Region
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 13:03
    Forest fire in Georgia: 200 firefighters, 3 helicopters involved in response

    A forest fire has broken out near the Baghdati municipality of Georgia's Imereti region, Report informs.

    The fire is currently uncontained.

    According to the Emergency Management Service, approximately 200 firefighters and specialized equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire.

    Three border police helicopters have been deployed to the operation, and a task force has been established to quickly monitor the situation.

    There is no threat of the fire spreading to residential areas.

