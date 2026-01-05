Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    US senator hails mutual visits as effective means in boosting bilateral ties with Baku

    Mutual visits and meetings held in various formats are effective in expanding bilateral relations, US Senator Markwayne Mullin said at a meeting with the Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, in Baku, as quoted by Report.

    According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the sides discussed the current state, new opportunities, and prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States in the military, military-technical, and military educational fields.

    An extensive exchange of views was held on many other issues of common interest.

    ABŞ senatoru: Azərbaycan nümayəndələri ilə görüşlər əlaqələrimizin genişləndirilməsində səmərəlidir
    Сенатор США: Встречи с представителями Азербайджана эффективны для расширения сотрудничества

