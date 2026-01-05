EU issues statement on Venezuela not supported by Hungary — foreign policy service
Other countries
- 05 January, 2026
- 09:17
The European Union failed to agree a joint statement on Venezuela at a meeting on Sunday. Instead, the bloc issued a statement supported by 26 of the 27 EU countries except for Hungary, Report informs.
The document mostly reiterated statements voiced by senior Brussels officials, including the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, on Saturday.
The principles of international law must be upheld by Venezuela, the statement said, as the EU argued that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro lacked "democratic legitimacy."
The 26 EU nations also emphasized the priority of combatting organized crime and drug trafficking.
Latest News
10:31
Baku.ws marks 22nd anniversaryMedia
10:14
GCSP: EU may support TRIPP based on Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline modelInfrastructure
10:09
Oil prices continue to decline following events in VenezuelaEnergy
09:43
CBA currency exchange rates (05.01.2026)Finance
09:30
GCSP proposes more active role for EU in connectivity projects in South CaucasusInfrastructure
09:20
US senator hails mutual visits as effective means in boosting bilateral ties with BakuMilitary
09:17
EU issues statement on Venezuela not supported by Hungary — foreign policy serviceOther countries
09:09
President of Kazakhstan praises Ilham Aliyev's fitness levelRegion
08:53