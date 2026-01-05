Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    EU issues statement on Venezuela not supported by Hungary — foreign policy service

    Other countries
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 09:17
    EU issues statement on Venezuela not supported by Hungary — foreign policy service

    The European Union failed to agree a joint statement on Venezuela at a meeting on Sunday. Instead, the bloc issued a statement supported by 26 of the 27 EU countries except for Hungary, Report informs.

    The document mostly reiterated statements voiced by senior Brussels officials, including the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, on Saturday.

    The principles of international law must be upheld by Venezuela, the statement said, as the EU argued that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro lacked "democratic legitimacy."

    The 26 EU nations also emphasized the priority of combatting organized crime and drug trafficking.

    European Union Hungary Venezuela
    Macarıstan Aİ-nin Venesuela ilə bağlı bəyanatını dəstəkləməyib
    Дипслужба ЕС: Венгрия не поддержала общее заявление организации по Венесуэле

    Latest News

    10:31

    Baku.ws marks 22nd anniversary

    Media
    10:14

    GCSP: EU may support TRIPP based on Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline model

    Infrastructure
    10:09

    Oil prices continue to decline following events in Venezuela

    Energy
    09:43

    CBA currency exchange rates (05.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:30

    GCSP proposes more active role for EU in connectivity projects in South Caucasus

    Infrastructure
    09:20

    US senator hails mutual visits as effective means in boosting bilateral ties with Baku

    Military
    09:17

    EU issues statement on Venezuela not supported by Hungary — foreign policy service

    Other countries
    09:09

    President of Kazakhstan praises Ilham Aliyev's fitness level

    Region
    08:53

    North Korea conducts hypersonic missile launch drills

    Other countries
    All News Feed